South Africans are guiding a young woman who just landed a job and asked her social media followers to advise her on what to do

Oslina Mogotlane is a new employee and took to social media to share the news with her Twitter followers, who are very happy for her.

The stunning woman is receiving all the positive reactions and many people say she must just be herself and remain professional in the job

The South African social media community is dishing out good advice to a young lady who just landed a job. The young woman took to social media to ask for advice on what to do and not to do on her first day at work.

Oslina Mogotlane says she just got employed but her post suggests she is not too sure about the dos and don’ts on her first day at work. Many South Africans are happy for her and are heeding the call to share a piece of advice. She captioned her post:

“Going to work for the first time ever in my whole life, what advice can you give me?”

@TerenceMatera said:

“Colleagues aren't your friends, don't fakaza even if you know and lastly take a longer lunch and knock off before time.”

@Kelepara1 said:

“Lastly just know that colleagues batlao loya if you are not being careful. In your new workplace someone was willing to take the position they gave you so no new friends. Pray every time ga oya mmerekong. Workplace is always toxic.”

@PrudySA said:

“Just be you. Keep it real with yourself. Most importantly, keep it in mind that your colleagues aren't your friends and you aren't there to make friends even. Enjoy and good luck.”

@MissManjo said:

“Very important!!! Don't divulge too much about your personal life - people are snakes. Keep everyone at a distance, respectfully.”

@Cthandazagirl said:

“Congratulations Oslina. 1) Don't get involved in office politics/issues. You are there to do your work. 2) If you earn R100, work as if your earn R1 000. 3) Always go the extra mile. Your efforts will be noticed and reward in the future.”

@MoreRapulane said:

“Eat your lunch box as soon as you arrive at work.”

@PepiSanderson said:

“Be professional at all times. Your colleagues aren't your friends. Be nice to everyone but keep them at a distance.”

@Masabi_Molekoa said:

“Never be part of battles you don't know. Don't pick sides. You will never know who is right or wrong. Just enjoy your work and don't gossip.”

@AriesNompe said:

“Exclude your colleagues and boss from viewing your WhatsApp statuses.”

Source: Briefly.co.za