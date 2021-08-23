Philip Amissah, a 24-year-old graduate, could not find a job after studying Health and Safety at the university

He later found painting and decided to take up the craft, which is now paying him well as he has 30 employees and 15 trainees

His company, Colourful Vision Artisans, painted GCB bank opposite the SSNIT parking lot in Accra, among others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young university graduate in Ghana by the name of Philip Amissah has been able to set up a painting business that has employed 30 people and has 15 trainees.

The 24-year-old who spoke in an interview with Ghanaweb TV mentioned that he finished national service and wanted to get a job but was shocked by the unemployment situation in the country.

The search for a job

"I was very disappointed. After I finished studying Health and Safety in the university, I wanted to get a job but all the applications I sent out yielded no positive results," Philip recalls.

YouTube, Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Going into painting

Philip Amissah, at that moment, found the need to paint his room but could not afford a painter, which made him do it himself and thereby, discovering that he was talented in the art.

The young man who was unemployed at the time decided to replicate what he did in his room at different places that his friends stayed and got his first contract from there.

In his own words

"When the first order came, I was not very ready. I had just started learning and was not so good but I accepted the challenge and went to learn more about the craft. I delivered a good job and the business took off from there"

Philip has turned what is perceived by many as a blue-collar job into a business venture that is earning him a decent income.

Philip Amissah is the CEO of Colourful Vision Artisans which painted GCB bank opposite the SSNIT parking lot in Accra, a VRA office, and now, one of the newly built dormitories of Ashesi University.

Nurse turns painter

Similarly, Ababio Prince, a Ghanaian degree nurse popularly known as Proff Ababio has found a passion in painting although he spent four years pursuing a bachelor's degree.

Speaking to Briefly News, Ababio who graduated from the University of Health and Allied Sciences in 2018 revealed that he has postponed his posting in order to focus on the painting.

According to him, his long-term goal is to actually be fully established as a painter that he would not need to go back for nursing any longer.

Source: Briefly.co.za