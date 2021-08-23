Mzansi’s Naakmusiq has decided to venture into unknown entertainment territory, the world of podcasts

Speaking to a publication, Naakmusiq made it clear that TV and music are still his thing, however, podcasts are the entertainment of the future

Naakmusiq will be heading a litty car-inspired podcast under the well-known Mac G's Podcast and Chill network

Lit Mzansi artist and entertainment industry jack of all trades, Anga 'Naakmusiq' Makubalo, is ready to add another hat to his collection - podcasts.

Multitalented artist Anga 'Naakmusiq' Makubalo is venturing out into the world of podcasts and is hella excited. Image: @iamnaakmusiq.

Source: Instagram

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Naakmusiq explained how he feels it is time to dabble in podcasts as it is clear that this is where entertainment is at currently. The pandemic has seen a lot of things move online and podcasts are the real OG of this avenue.

Naakmusiq made it clear that while he is venturing into the world of podcasts, TV and music are still going to be something he does.

“I've done both acting and music each year, there hasn't been a year where I didn't release a song or a year where I was not on a TV show, so in terms of my focus I'm always trying to do both at all times so that's not something that I'm looking to stop any time soon.”

Joining Mac G's Podcast and Chill network with a show called Podcast and Rides, Naakmusiq is excited to speak about all things whip and create some awesome content for car enthusiasts.

