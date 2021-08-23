An unemployed graduate is challenging the status quo by emerging as more than a mere job-seeker but as a self-starter

Using only R300 to start her business, Siviwe Piliso has ventured towards manufacturing homemade organic soaps and more

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page published a post on the enthusiastic self-starter, and it received a rousing reception

Mzansi's social media community greeted the post with glee as excited users flooded to the comments section to cheer Piliso on

An unemployed bachelor of sciences graduate from the Eastern Cape is making waves, and Mzansi is taken with her enterprising moves.

Hailing from the small town of Dimbaza near King William's Town, Siviwe Piliso is making it her mission to challenge the status quo and not add to the growing number of unemployed graduates in South Africa.

Source: Facebook

Instead, the 24-year-old is paving the way for other young University graduates who are unemployed by making the most of the available time to try her hands at running her own business.

Using only R300, Piliso has ventured towards manufacturing homemade organic soaps and other natural toiletry products and domestic aids.

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page published a post on the enthusiastic self-starter, and it received a rousing reception.

The tweet read:

"Siviwe Piliso (24) is an unemployed science graduate from Dimbaza township, EC. Due to the high rate of unemployment in our country, she decided to start up her own business with only R300.

"She manufactures homemade organic soaps, detergents and even paint in her father's garage."

Mzansi's social media community greeted the tweet with glee as excited users flooded to the comments section to cheer Piliso on.

Mzansi applauds young woman's entrepreneurial journey

@Nda_khela wrote:

"The graduate mentality we want. We can't go to school just to wait for somebody to employ us. We must go to school to create solutions to world problems using the knowledge we get from school. Kudos to her for doing this."

@TswakoB said:

"We need such women in our society, especially black women."

@nanoza23 added:

"We need to support such. It begins with us."

@billzie780 noted:

"Great work right there, our education system should be designed to create more entrepreneurs, manufacturers than employees. Well done to her and all the best. Am inspired."

Lady making waves in construction: 'I also get in the mix to lay bricks', Mzansi in awe

In other news to inspire Mzansi, Briefly News recently reported that Hlayisani Sono, once a relatively unknown force in the world of construction in South Africa, is emerging as one of its pioneers for women leaders in the industry.

Described as a passionate builder by those who know her, Sono answered the loud call Mzansi's global pageant queen Zozibini Tunzi made when she encouraged women to take up space and cement themselves in society.

A Twitter user, @Thembi_Bal1, who shares in this sentiment, took online to put the Limpopo-based builder on the pedestal following Sono's nomination for a coveted Women in Construction and Engineering award.

The tweet read:

“I don’t just give orders to my team, but I also get into my overalls and wear my boots and my hard hat to get in the mix to lay bricks and build.” – Hlayisani Sono.

"Congratulations sesi on your nomination for Women in Construction and Engineering."

Source: Briefly.co.za