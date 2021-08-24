Tom Cruise's helicopter needed an alternative landing area after an airport was closed

His team reached out to a UK family who gave them the green light to touch down in their compound

The grateful actor posed for photos with the family before giving them a free chopper ride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tom Cruise repaid a family's kindness after they allowed his helicopter to land in their compound.

Tom Cruise (c) landed in Alison Webb's (l) compound. He gave her kids a free chopper ride. Photos: Alison Webb.

Source: UGC

According to the BBC, Cruise, in the UK filming Mission Impossible, was to land at a nearby airport, but it was closed.

His handlers quickly sought another option and informed Alison Webb's family that an unnamed VIP would land in their compound.

They gladly obliged, not knowing the unnamed VIP was the Mission Impossible star.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After landing, Cruise posed with photos with the family before giving them a free ride in his helicopter.

Speaking afterwards, Webb said she thought it would be fun for the kids to see the chopper land in their compound.

"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," she said.

Tom Cruise touches down

However, she was taken aback when Cruise emerged from the chopper. According to Webb, soon after touching down, the movie star went to say hi to her children.

"He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and expressed his thanks,” she said.

The actor and movie director then offered the children a chance to fly in his helicopter.

Recounting their encounter with Cruise, Webb said she could hardly believe it.

“It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still can't believe it happened,” she said.

Cruise is filming the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible set to be released in May 2022.

Tom Cruise deepfakes

In March, Briefly News reported that deepfake videos of Cruise were confusing millions of TikTok users.

The videos made by Cruise's lookalike @deeptomcruise showed him doing crazy things like testing his golf skills and performing magic tricks with coins for the camera.

Lauren White urged content creators to embrace the technology saying:

"Deep fakes are getting scary good and taking over TikTok. Every public figure should just be on there with a verified account - even if they don't want to make content - to make it easier to identify their fakes."

Source: Briefly.co.za