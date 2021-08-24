An 84-year-old woman, Carrie Reece, has inspired people on social media after a video of her lifting weight of 195 lbs (88kg) was shared on Instagram

The woman's workout routine got many talking as they noted that they have no excuse if an octogenarian could be working out

Others also commended Carrie's shape, adding that she looks better than most 30-year-old women

An 84-year-old woman identified as Carrie Reece has got people on social media users talking after a video of her workout routine was shared on Instagram.

The woman could be seen in the inspiring video lifting weight of 195 lbs (88kg) at 5am. Carrie lifted the weight from the ground effortlessly and dropped it after two seconds.

Carrie Reece is an inspiration to many people. Photo credit: @oldskooliron

Source: UGC

Captioning the video, @oldskooliron wrote:

"Here she is again, even talking a little smack at 5am and 84yr Carrie Reece (powerlifting grandma) smoking 195lbs with plenty left in the tank."

Reactions trail the video

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.

Instagram user with the handle @amy_randal wrote:

"Goals! In better shape that most 30 year olds these days...."

@djdanny_espinal commented:

"That was easy , a lot more in the tank."

@clint_darden wrote:

"Heck yeah!!!!"

@t_emi_lola said:

"She cleaned that .. like it was nothing."

@chibi_powerlifter commented:

"I’m sure she can do 2 big plates easily."

Source: Briefly.co.za