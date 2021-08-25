Springbok Star Aphelele Fassi Signs with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports

Rising Springboks player Aphelele Fassi has just joined Roc Nation Sports and he is excited about the collaboration

Fassi is a young star with lots of potential and it seems that Roc Nation has picked up on that, thus signing him quickly

Fassi says that he is excited to have joined the sports agency and is one of many quality sportsmen who also form part of it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Roc Nation Sports, a global sports marketing agency, has recruited Springbok wonder Aphelele Fassi to their growing collection of brilliant South African players. The 23-year-old joins other internationals Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi, as well as his Bok captain Siya Kolisi.

Michael Yormark, head of Roc Nation Sports, described the collaboration as "a natural fit."

Aphelele Fassi is making a name for himself and has just joined Roc Nation Sports. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and SA netball captain Bongi Msomi, as well as retiring Rugby World Cup winner Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, are now on their books too, according to a report by News24.

"Aphelele is one of the most talented young rugby stars in South Africa and in the sport. Partnering with him is a natural fit due to both his rugby skills and incredible life story," said Yormark.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The South African reports that since breaking through to the Sharks' senior side in 2018, just one year after matriculating at the famed Dale College in his birthplace, the Qonce-born standout player has been a reliable performer.

Fassi was swiftly promoted to the KZN Supersport Rugby Challenge side before being quickly promoted to the Currie Cup side, where he played well.

"We are looking forward to growing with him throughout his exciting career and providing him with the best opportunities to achieve his rugby and personal goals," says Yormark.

"Given that my career is still quite young, knowing I have the right people around me gives me the peace of mind to focus on my priority which is rugby," said the young rugby player, responding to the positive news.

Springboks keep their domination on lock

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks maintained their position as the world's best rugby team after convincingly beating Argentina 29-10. The game was decidedly one-sided with the Springboks controlling the game.

The Springboks managed to score two tries and a series of penalty kicks. Argentina managed to score a solitary try in the dying seconds of the game, a testament to their determination not to give up. South Africans took to social media to celebrate the amazing success of the national team.

@kwets11: "This is actually not a good game for us, at all I feel like against tougher opposition this would've been our a** today. #RSAvARG."

Source: Briefly.co.za