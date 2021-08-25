Keagan Dolly Set to Make His 1st Start for Kaizer Chiefs in Next Clash

According to head coach Stuart Baxter's recent comments in the media, Keagan Dolly could be making a start soon

The 28-year-old midfielder recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and has been coming off the bench to play games

Dolly himself has admitted that his fitness might not be fully up to scratch yet but Baxter has backed him to come right

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Keagan Dolly might be finally making his full debut for Kaizer Chiefs according to head coach Stuart Baxter. Dolly signed for Kaizer Chiefs back in July and has only been making candid appearances as a substitute.

His initial first appearance for Kaizer Chiefs was in the MTN8 quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns and he provided an assist for Khama Billiat to score in the game.

Keagan Dolly might very well be ready to start his first full match for Kaizer Chiefs. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

Baxter said that Dolly's fitness was improving swiftly as Kaizer Chiefs prepare to play Baroka FC in their second DStv Premiership encounter of the season on Wednesday according to The South African.

“When Keagan signed, he’d had a long period of inactivity so both his sharpness and his touch and his endurance was lacking," said Stuart Baxter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

KickOff reports that the Bafana Bafana midfielder joined the club on a free transfer from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, but he has failed to come up to speed in time for the start of the season, according to his own admission.

As a result, Baxter has used him off the bench in both of the Chiefs' previous two games, and he has shown flashes of his skill in both appearances, so it's just a matter of time before he gets his first start.

"In my head, I didn’t want to try and do too much. Like I said, my body is not where it wants to be, where it needs to be. But I told myself I understand the players, I’ve been training with them for the past two weeks," said Dolly.

Stuart Baxter explains why he left out captain Itumeleng Khune

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that all eyes were on the "title-chasing" Kaizer Chiefs in their clash against TS Galaxy but things didn't turn out the way they would've hoped.

The match ended in a goalless draw and many noticed that Itumeleng Khune was not in the squad for the match. The veteran goalkeeper was not in the starting line-up and wasn't even named as a substitute.

Stuart Baxter has been praising Khune in the media over the last few weeks so many thought that he would be his number one man. Speaking to the media after the draw, Baxter explained that his decision to drop Khune from the squad was purely tactical.

Source: Briefly.co.za