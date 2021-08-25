Two suspects have been arrested and are expected in court after they were caught transporting R3 million worth of cannabis in KwaZulu-Natal

In total, the dry cannabis weighed over 1 500kg and was packed tightly into 33 bales and stuffed into the truck

The two suspects are aged 43 and 46 and are expected to appear at the Louwsburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 25 August

Police recently intercepted a truck and arrested two people who were transporting R3 million worth of cannabis in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The 1.5 tons of dagga was confiscated after the police received information that the truck would be transporting it, according to SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala stated that the truck was stopped shortly after it was spotted. The vehicle was then searched and police found 33 bales of dry cannabis weighing over 1 500kg. The two suspects will appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 25 August.

A truck carrying R3 million worth of cannabis was intercepted by police in KZN. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

A report by SABC News stated that Gwala revealed that the cannabis was being transported from uPhongolo to Vryheid.

According to Highway Mail, dealing in cannabis is still a criminal offence. According to Colonel Thembeka Mbele, SAPS is mandated to and will act against those who are selling cannabis and those who are purchasing it.

The above is in accordance with the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act (No 140 of 199) 2. A bill was introduced by the National Assembly which relates to the usage of cannabis for private purposes. Click here to read the full bill.

