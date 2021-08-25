“Waste of Money”: Mzansi Reacts to a Floor Beautifully Designed with Coins

Social media networkers in Mzansi are wowed and reacting to a floor that is beautfilly designed using lots of coins

The lady, @Neheng, has asked her Twitter followers to share their thoughts on the beautiful and unique design as she used coins on her floor

Many people believe the exercise is time-consuming and that it’s a waste of money but some do believe it’s very nice

The social media family is seriously amazed as they witness a floor designed by a woman using coins. The house is stunning and the woman hs showed her floor before and after the immaculate designs.

Many people are falling in love with the simple yet demanding design and some believe the smell of a coin is unbearable in the room. @Neheng is an accredited influencer and she took to Twitter to post the images.

Some people believe this decoration needs someone who is very disciplined because when cravings for a pizza creep, one might decide to mess up with it.

A floor design with coins has divided the online community. Image: @_Neheng_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Best_Side_King said:

“When was the last time I had someone say zwiphi hahaha.”

@Dominic271 said:

“Wait till he gets broke, especially if he smokes lol.”

@RonieRon12 said:

“Will replace money with cigarette stomps.”

@Mophorie said:

“How do you sweep this thing in between coins? Imagine you spill rice or mustard seeds.”

@Mizar said:

“Yoh the amount of time.”

@Casslepogo said:

“Whoever did that is obviously unemployed. Boredom is on another tip.”

@FafaRofie said:

“Looks good let's hope izohlala inje, Kungamane kukhona othatha pha.”

@MzweNgonyama said:

“Waste of time and money.”

@Theboffin06 said:

“Excellent art. Just wait for nyaope to come and remove all of it.”

@DopeChefD said:

“I see it as a safety measure cooper conducts electricity better than any other metal right? No one will just get into the house unannounced.”

Source: Briefly.co.za