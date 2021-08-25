Manchester City are ready to sell Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte to purchase Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

The deal would see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner make a sensational return to the city of Manchester this summer

The 36-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Turin club, having made a substitute appearance in the recent game against Udinese

Manchester City are ready to sacrifice Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte for the services of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, reports claim, The Sun.

It is understood that representatives of Ronaldo have contacted the English champions over a possible move back to the Premier League.

Manchester City are ready to sacrifice Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte for the services of Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the other hand, the oil-rich English giants are also making plans to make the deal pull through before the transfer window closes by the end of August.

And French news media outlet L'Equipe believe that the Citizens will use Silva and Laporte in exchange for the five-time for the Ballon d'Or winner.

Bernardo and Laporte have been linked with a move away from City this summer as his future remains uncertain.

The reports also added that Ronaldo has spoken with his compatriots in City including Rueben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo about life at the Etihad.

It is believed that the Premier League champions are ready to pay Ronaldo's huge wages when he potentially returns to England.

And City believe the sale of Bernardo and Laporte's sales will be used to cushion the wages of the 36-year-old.

Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium and the Biaconeri will not be willing to let him leave for free at the end of the summer.

What Juve's ex-president said

Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is now a stumbling block to the club's chances of reclaiming the Serie A title, Goal.

And with several clubs being linked to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the 76-year-old has requested that the Biaconeri should the striker.

Ronaldo made an impact in Juve's opening day draw against Udinese despite coming on as a second-half substitute.

Ronaldo's sister lashes out at 'robbed' Ronaldo goal

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Ronaldo’s sister has come out to claim the Portugal star was ‘robbed’ of a goal after Juventus played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Udinese on Sunday, August 22.

Ronaldo reportedly asked to be started on the bench for the match amid increasing speculation about his future.

Despite his absence in the first half, Juventus took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

