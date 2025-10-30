A TikToker shared a video showing a woman confronting her ex-boyfriend about money she lent him during their relationship

The woman obtained a court order for R385,000 and confronted him at a restaurant with help

Social media users were shocked by the amount, with many warning others about lending money to partners

A woman shared her story, explaining how her ex took money from her. Images: @onairnews2

Source: TikTok

A TikTok page has shared a dramatic confrontation between a woman and her ex-boyfriend over money. The video showed how the woman got the help of a mediator known as X to assist her with getting back the money she loaned to the gentleman.

In the clip, the woman explains she and her boyfriend were dating happily, but she paid a lot of his bills, including his DSTV, Wi-Fi and even petrol. When she broke up with him, she made it clear she didn't want money for those bills or groceries. All she wanted was the money she loaned him, which was lump sums, including R200,000 and R50,000. She found out afterwards that he was lying about certain things, including claiming he owned property when he didn't. He also lied that he would return her money while they were in the relationship, but never did.

The situation affected her emotionally and financially. Her mother, who also came to support her daughter during the confrontation, revealed that her daughter even took money from her late father's inheritance and started borrowing from her mum to lend to the boyfriend.

The woman, Palesa, sought legal assistance and hired a lawyer after she dumped the man. She obtained a court order, which apparently stated that she could attach and repossess his belongings until he paid back what he owed her.

The mediator took the two women to confront the ex-boyfriend at a restaurant, which he apparently owned. When asked if he knows the woman, he says yes and agrees they were in a relationship. He claims she lent him money for a business that didn't go well, and he lost it. The woman said that she wasn't in any business with him.

When asked how much he owes, the ex said he didn't remember, but the woman put out the numbers. The ex casually mentioned that he could just walk away and doesn't want to be on TV. The mediator told him that it was too late because he was already being recorded.

The mother and daughter also revealed in the moment that she had opened up about the story to local papers, and other women started calling to say they also had similar experiences with this man. Palesa told him that she wanted her money.

When the ex-boyfriend showed signs of refusal, the mediator said they would take the man's vehicle to hold on to until he paid off the debt. But then the ex claimed that the vehicle was owned by the bank and did not belong to him. This was later said to be untrue as the mediator explained that he had done research and found out that the vehicle was registered in the man's name.

The woman got upset, asking how he can buy vehicles and post on social media about clothes and materialistic items, but can't pay her back. She mentioned that he's been owing her since 2021, which prompted the mediator to tell him that he's not leaving until they either take the vehicle or he pays the money.

The ex tried to walk away, but they followed him. Eventually, they head to the parking lot. The woman revealed that he bought a Jaguar with the R200,000 she lent him and took the mother of his child to Cape Town with the remaining money. In the end, they manage to get the car towed away, using the court order document allowing her to attach any of his items or property until he pays her back.

Netizens react to the woman's story

Social media users shared their thoughts on the man's behaviour:

@Nkele🫀🌈 said:

"The fact that her mother is not judging her... Ohh, I wish my mom was still alive😭."

@its_nomaculo worried:

"I worry that this car is NOT worth R385k 💔💔💔."

@QUEEN 👑GEE added:

"Let's stand up for our children. I'm proud of you, mommy."

@Zanele Ndlovu ❤️ joked:

"The cry I cry when my man doesn't return my R100 yoh."

@Jayne Mash🫦🥂😌 warned:

"Once a man asks you for money, RUN!!! 🏃‍♀."

@Chef Lelo questioned:

"Second last loan was R200k. He bought a car and went to CPT with his baby mama, then she gave him MORE money??? Or did I get the story wrong?"

@X-Factor commented:

"It's important to have a mother who supports you. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

