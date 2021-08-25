A photojournalist has brought smiles to the faces of the family of a man he had taken photos of many years ago

GMB Akash had taken snaps of Munna when he worked at a factory at only seven years of age to support his poor family

In 2011, fate reconnected Akash with Munna and this set in motion a chain of events that would later take a family out of poverty

A photojournalist, GMB Akash, has melted hearts on social media following his kindness to a poor family that has seen them become financially stable.

Akash's relationship with the family of a man named Munna began many years ago.

He had taken snaps of the man as a child worker in 2006 Photo Credit: GMB Akash

According to Akash who relayed the story on Facebook, he had photographed Munna in 2006 (Munna was 7 years old at that time) while the lad worked as a factory worker.

Munna was forced to child labour due to the harsh financial situation his family of 5 were neck-deep in. Munna's dad Alamgir also worked as a cobbler at that time.

Akash reconnects with Munna

Akash said that he met Munna in 2011 again. Upon finding out that the man's family were still not doing well financially, Akash first helped Munna's dad set up a vegetable business and Munna a popcorn business.

But these businesses were said to have been crippled due to the pandemic.

Again, Akash stepped in to help the family. He got Munna a tricycle and this paved way for the family's financial breakthrough.

This is as through the business Munna's family paid up their loans and were able to make ends meet.

Social media reacts

Tehsina Takia stated:

"You are a true inspiration. What you are doing alone for the society is unimaginable. May Allah keep you safe and healthy at this unprecedented time. Hats off to you."

Abul Bashar Rahman said:

"You are an incredible human being and an example to many! May you be showered with the kindness you shower people with."

Nadia Islam Sirajee wrote:

"Very heart warming and uplifting to read. May Allah (SWT) reward you immensely for your endeavor. Please let know if we can ever help. Sending prayers and well wishes from NYC."

Sahed Hasan remarked:

"Brother you are a name of inspiration. Seeing your assistance to needy, feels good in inside and get inspiration come forward to others distress.

"May be allah present you as a saviour besides them."

Kind man helps little struggling boy fulfil his dreams

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young boy struggling to make a living had got help to fulfil his dream from a Nigerian man.

The kind Nigerian man named Utere visited the boy's house and he found out that he was making a living on the street to buy a bicycle that would be taking him to his vocational centre. He also said he needed to buy tools so he could learn like other kids at the centre.

The man said:

"My prayer is that God should sustain me with this current state of mind to make a difference in this boys life, which I know I have the capacity to do.

"Most kids just need a little of the surplus we don't even take notice of.

"ELIJAH is going to get all the attention, love, discipline and interest Jehovah is going to pass to him through me."

