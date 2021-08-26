The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has revealed a plan to tap into the cannabis industry estimated to be worth R28 billion

The national strategy is believed to be a great investment for the country and create over 20 000 employment opportunities

The department says its strategy is based on research into commercialisation and industrialisation conducted over a period of two years

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has presented a national strategy aimed at monetising the R28 billion cannabis business.

The government's strategy is said to have the potential to create over 25 000 jobs for South Africans and attract foreign investment, according to Fin24.

The South African is looking into tapping into the cannabis industry worth R28 billion to create 25 000 jobs.

Source: Getty Images

The plan comes after extensive research was conducted by the department for a period of two years that looked at the industrialisation and monetisation of the cannabis plant. Country's such as Mexico, Canada, the United States of America and China's strategies in relation to the commercialisation of the cannabis plant were studied.

According to BizNews, the Department of Agriculture believes that tapping into the cannabis industry would help expand the economy. The department has noted that there current restrictions to their plans such as the legal standing of the cannabis plant in South Africa.

The department is also concerned that there there is a potential for major companies to take over the industry and monopolising it. The strategy calls for promoting hemp and marijuana production with uses ranging from medical to food to recreational use.

The department also aims to expand the volume and variety of cannabis produced for domestic and international markets while maintaining an efficient regulatory and legal framework.

