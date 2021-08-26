Moozlie Addresses Her Beef with Actress Samkelo Ndlovu: "I Didn't Run Away"

Moozlie has finally broken her silence about her alleged beef with former Rhythm City star Samkelo Ndlovu

Samkelo took to social media in December last year and accused Moozlie of throwing her drink at her and pulling out a knife on her

The rapper told Ms Cosmo in a recent POPradio interview that she did not run away from Samú but removed herself from bed energy

Rapper Moozlie has finally addressed her beef with actress and singer Samkelo Ndlovu. The two Mzansi stars were involved in an alleged brawl in Johannesburg a few months back.

The former Rhythm City actress took to social media in December last year and claimed that Moozlie threw a drink at her. The actress, who now uses her stage name Samú, went on to say that Moozlie allegedly ran away when she confronted her at Altitude Beach Club in Fourways.

Moozlie has addressed her beef with actress Samkelo Ndlovu. Image: @moozlie, @samkelondlovu

Source: Instagram

Moozlie spoke about the incident recently in the latest episode of POPradio with Ms Cosmo. On the rumour that she fled instead of fighting back on the day in question, Moozlie said:

"I didn't run away... I was wearing sparkly stiletto platforms, the highest heels... I'm just surrounded by people who understand that I don't need to be in situations like that so they gonna remove me... Just remove yourself from crap energy, you don't need to be in a situation," she said, according to TshisaLIVE.

Samkelo Ndlovu calls Moozlie out for being jealous

In related news, Briefly News reported that Samkelo Ndlovu took to social media to call out Nomuzi Mabena and accuse her of being a jealous coward. Samkelo, also known as Samú, recently ventured into the music industry and was at a performance when she alleges there was a tense interaction between herself and Nomuzi.

The star's story was that she went over to greet some mutual famous friends when Nomuzi gave her a stank face. Samkelo said that she then asked Nomuzi what the issue was. Samkelo continued by alleging that Nomuzi threw a drink at her and also that she allegedly had a knife in her possession.

"She threw her drink at me, and she had a knife or something that the other girl pulled off from her hand."

