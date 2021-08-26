A social media user, @BIndlovukazi, recently had others talking after she headed online and shared a picture of chicken wings strewn on the ground

While many would have been left hungry at the mere sight, suggestions quickly flooded in on what they would do next to save the delicious meat

Briefly News took a look at the tweet, which was liked more than 1 300 times and attracted nearly 900 comments

Do you know what you would do if a good number of the chicken wings you were preparing on a braai somehow left the stand and ended up on the ground?

Seriously, that's the question, and one social media user on the streets of Twitter, @BIndlovukazi, posed it using a picture to illustrate the epic accident that befell her.

A social media user recently had others talking after she headed online and shared a picture of chicken wings strewn on the ground. Image: @BIndlovukazi/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Heading online, she tweeted:

"What's your next move?"

The picture of the sheer mess, while it would have gotten many feeling hungry, had the opposite effect on others that were left feeling distressed.

But there was no hesitation as a ton of suggestions flooded in from users as to what they would do if faced with a similar situation.

Hilarious responses to wings on the ground incident

The tweet was liked more than 1 300 times with close to 900 comments setting @BIndlovukazi's mentions alight. Briefly News takes a look at some of the interesting reactions below.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Wipe the meat udle."

@bozzie_t mocked:

"Check if someone is looking, even if they are, rinse it in water, marinade again and put it back on the grill."

@MduDlamini_ joked:

"Apply the 5 hours rule."

@romanbuso21 noted:

"5-second rule. You can't let good meat go to waste."

@AjaxFiko offered:

"Take my phone out, khaxaa! Post on Twitter and ask other people what their next move is.

