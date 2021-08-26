Business News: SAA Announces Ticket Sales, Set to Take Flight in September

Processes have been implemented to ensure the reopening of South African Airways (SAA) by 23 September, 2021, according to a statement issued on Wednesday

The start of the relaunch will consist solely of flights only from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo with additional routes being implemented over time

South African airlines had grounded flights in March 2020 on account of the negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy and aviation industry

South Africans could purchase tickets for SAA from September. Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to Moneyweb, the consequences of both international and local flights being unpermitted to operate saw, all major local airlines and the majority of international airlines grounding flights.

Following reports by News24 tickets will be available to the public for purchase on 26 August 2021 whist consumers can utilize Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption from the 6 September 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za