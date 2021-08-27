Another local man is dazzling the internet with his classic dancing skills as he cleans his house while tuning in to Amapiano

@JamesStrydom1 is a hit on TikTok after displaying his superb dancing skills whilst cleaning his house but he later decided to focus on the sound

Many of his social media followers are seriously impressed but some reminded him that he must not forget his house chores

A funny video of a guy seen dancing to Amapiano is killing the internet. The viral video clip opens with the Mzansi guy sweeping the floor and going about his household chores.

When the sound starts to play, he forgets about the broom and starts to dance to his favourite tune. The clip has found its way to the online community through @JamesStryudom1 on TikTok.

The famed social media account holder nicely captioned his video clip. He wrote:

“Is it just me or what? #fyp #foryoupage #tiktoksouthafrica #amapiano.”

James Strydom is a hit on social media for his dancing skills.

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Nangamso Puwani said:

“Danko, you’re welcome.”

@Thando said:

“More..”

@Mamorena Mokgosi said:

“Your dancing makes me miss going out with my friends on Friday and Saturdays.”

@Clarah Molebale said:

“The house suddenly becomes a tarven.”

@ItsyourgirlLebo said:

“You’re not alone.”

@User11236

“My siblings always ask why do I think I can dance.”

@Mahlabane Mokoti said:

“I can’t dance but when I’m cleaning I convince myself I can do.”

@Everydaissunshineday said:

“I love you already.”

@User700 said:

“And you start dancing like nobody is watching.”

@Sinokuhle Manxe said:

“Yimina lowo, that song vula mlomo.”

@Dakalo said:

“What happened to the broom.”

