Afghanistan: Another Baby Born Mid-air on Evacuation Flight to UK, Named Havva

At over 10,000 feet above sea level, 26-year-old Soman Noori went into labour and gave birth to a baby girl

Noori and her 30-year-old husband Taj Moh Hammat named the baby Havva, which is English for Eve

The new mother was helped by the crew of Turkish Airlines, who swung into action when Noori requested emergency assistance

A Turkish Airlines aircraft received one extra passenger mid-air at over 10,000 feet when a baby girl was born.

Turkish Airlines cabin crew pose for a photo with the newborn, who has been named Havva. Photo: Turkish Airlines.

Aboard the flight were evacuees from Afghanistan headed to Birmingham, UK.

According to Turkish Airlines, the new mother, 26-year-old Soman Noori, had left Kabul when she went into labour over the Kuwait airspace.

Crew helped deliver

As is with normal flight emergencies, the evacuation team made an announcement requesting for any doctor on board to come forward and assist.

After several requests went unanswered, the cabin crew moved in and helped Noori give birth, ITV records.

As a precautionary measure, the flight landed in Kuwait for medics to check on the stability of the mother and her baby, who were cleared to complete the remainder of the journey.

Photos shared online show the crew of Turkish Airlines handing the baby to her mother.

Baby named Havva

The newborn, who is Noori and her husband Taj Moh Hammat's third child was named Havva, which is translated into English as Eve.

As of the time of filing this story, there have been about 15,000 people evacuated since the operation began on August 13.

With the operation nearing its closure, focus now shifts to evacuating UK diplomatic staff and military personnel, which will bring to an end a 20-year-long British presence in Afghanistan.

