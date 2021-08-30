“Gorgeous”: Saffas Wowed and Fall in Love with Family Photoshoot, Reactions

Social media users are seriously in love with pictures of a family who took to social media to share the sweet snaps

Posted by @RotimiClmbxr, the photos are really a hit on social media, especially on Twitter and Briefly News looks at the reactions

The African family is now getting all the positive reactions from the digital community all over the world and there are positive reactions to the well-shot pics

A sweet family is a hit on social media after sharing sweet snaps through Twitter. Many people are falling in love with the images. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions from a number of images that were posted by @RotimiClmbxr and they have attracted the attention of many people from around the world.

Many of the social media account holder’s followers are seriously wowed by the wife of the guy while some love the quality and the poses.

The post reads:

@OfficialChel said:

“I really love your wife’s hair. My hair texture is just like this but I have no confidence to wear it naturally! Love it.”

@JunoJones7 said:

“Even the baby is serving better than most of us ever could.”

@1KingofWolves said:

“Thought this was Freddy Gibbs.”

@Fearlesssgirl82 said:

“All of you are gorgeous... your wife is absolutely striking!”

@BettyMatts said:

“I wish everywhere in America I found families like this. These photos have magic in them.”

@LordMeezuz said:

“Black love.”

@YvesSaintEvisu said:

“This photo is perfection.”

@ladyBugAJ_25 said:

“It’s the wife for me... she is beautiful.”

@Modorata said:

“Beautiful family.”

@Dahunsi_Life said:

“Amazing, love the vintage look.”

@RMotothe said:

“Wow this is so beautiful."

Source: Briefly.co.za