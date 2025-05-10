After a successful playing career with Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars, Chinyama is now focused on coaching, having joined Dynamos FC as the Strikers Development Coach and Assistant Coach

Chinyama is dedicated to developing the team’s attacking play, using his experience and tactical knowledge to shape Dynamos' future

While currently coaching in Zimbabwe, Chinyama has his sights set on a return to the Betway Premiership, with many believing his coaching career could soon lead him back to South African football

Takesure Chinyama, the former Orlando Pirates and Platinum Stars forward, is targeting a return to South African football, but this time as a coach. Now a key figure in Zimbabwe’s Dynamos FC, Chinyama’s appointment as the Strikers Development Coach and Assistant Coach marks a significant milestone in his post-playing career.

Former Orlando Pirates Striker Takesure Chinyama Aims for PSL Return

A promising coaching career ahead

Chinyama, who played in South Africa between 2012 and 2014, has been making strides in the coaching world. His time at Pirates and Stars established him as one of the more notable forwards of his era, known for his goal-scoring prowess. Now, the 42-year-old has taken his UEFA B License and is fully immersed in developing his coaching career.

A source close to Chinyama shared with the Siya crew,

“Takesure is learning every day and is very committed to his development as a coach. He has big plans for the future and aims to contribute significantly to South African football.”

Contributing to Dynamos’ attacking identity

Chinyama’s focus at Dynamos is clear: he’s tasked with improving the team’s striking options and developing a more potent attacking strategy. His work at one of Zimbabwe’s most respected clubs will likely shape the future of the team’s offensive play, with Chinyama’s tactical insight and experience being key to transforming Dynamos’ front line.

Chinyama’s PSL aspirations

While currently focused on his role with Dynamos, Chinyama has expressed his aspirations to return to South Africa’s top-flight football, the Betway Premiership. Those close to the coach believe it is only a matter of time before he makes the leap into PSL coaching, given his football background and growing coaching pedigree. Chinyama's potential to make a lasting impact in South Africa’s football scene is evident, and with his passion and experience, he may soon find himself back in the PSL, this time behind the bench.

Former Orlando Pirates striker turns to coaching

As Chinyama continues to build his coaching career, he is dedicated to helping Dynamos improve while keeping his ambitions for South African football alive. His move to Zimbabwe is a strategic one, but it is clear that the former striker’s eyes are set on returning to the competitive coaching arena of the PSL in the near future.

