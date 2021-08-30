Mamelodi Sundowns Co Coach Rulani Mokwena Gives Stern Warning to Opposition

Coach Rulani Mokwena thinks that Mamelodi Sundowns will only get better in the next few matches in the league

According to the coach, they haven't hit "top gear" yet but it will happen as they keep playing more matches

Mokwena has been analysing their opponents and has figured out how they play, it's only a matter of time for them now

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rulani Mokwena has issued a stern warning to other clubs as the season has started. Eyeing the DStv Premiership once again, Mokwena believes that the club will reach "top gear" in their next few games.

The defending champions have had a decent start to the new season, winning against Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu. The club has also drawn against Chippa United, which was a difficult match for them.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena thinks that the club will hit form soon. Image: @coach_rulani

Source: Twitter

The Brazilians were defeated to a 1-1 tie in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals by Golden Arrows, although they did score a crucial late away goal, according to The South African.

“Going into the Kaizer Chiefs match we anticipated that it would take us five or six games before we hit top gear. Our performances so far have shown that we were correct,” said Rulani Mokwena, who was quoted by FARPost.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

When it came to their semi-final clash against Golden Arrows, Mokwena noted that it wasn't easy to prepare for because their opponents have a distinct style of play.

“They’ve got a very good team and a very good coach with a good assistant. They counter-press very well and their fullbacks are very important, they average about 18 crosses into the box," said Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns will play Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership match on Sunday, 12 September at 5pm. It will be a real test to see if they will be challenging or not.

Sundowns coach Steve Komphela shares words of wisdom

In other news, Briefly News reported that Steve Komphela is known for being inspirational on social media and his latest post shows that he only wants people to live their best lives.

The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach received a tweet from a lady who was asking him for advice about buying new sneakers. Sometimes, things get tough and people find themselves not being able to afford the things they want.

The young lady said that she wanted to buy a new pair of kicks but she couldn't afford them. She then turned to Komphela and asked him what to do. To which he replied:

"Buy those sneakers when you feel too low on inspiration and motivation, when everything else seems to be too heavy on your shoulders and you needed a spring."

Source: Briefly.co.za