Ed Asner: Beloved Actor and Star of Pixar's up Dies Aged 91

Ed Asner, the Emmy award-winning Jewish actor who voiced the elderly hero in Pixar’s Up, has passed on at the age of 91

The TV icon reportedly died on Sunday, August 29, surrounded by his family

Asner was the most awarded male performer in Emmy history winning seven times, with five of those being for his role as Lou Grant

The veteran actor who co-starred in the Pixar fan favourite animated movie “Up,” Ed Asner has died at the age of 91 years.

Ed Asner dies peacefully at 91. Photo: Enews.

According to reports by Deadline, the celebrated TV icon reportedly passed on surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 29. His cause of death was however not given.

Asner was best known for starring in The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

He enjoyed an esteemed career as he was the most awarded male performer in Emmy history winning seven times, with five of those being for his role as Lou Grant.

The beloved actor and activist incorporated Judaism in his many roles and he boasted of a long list of TV credits.

Many contemporary audiences will remember Asner for his appearances in the Christmas movie Elf, in which he played Santa Claus, animation Up!, where he voiced Carl Fredricksen, and Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Born in 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, Edward David Asner started his acting career in college.

Aside from being a thespian, Asner worked as an activist of his fellow performers as a former president of the Screen Actors Guild and he raised a lot of money for a number of various charitable causes.

