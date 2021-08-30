Brothers Continue Construction on Family Home, Hope to Make Mom & Dad Proud

Two brothers have made Mzansi proud after beginning construction on a home

The pair say the new residence is dedicated to their parents who they hope to make super proud

Mzansi was left inspired and headed to the comments section to share their reactions to the post

Two local brothers have inspired South Africans after heading online to share snaps of the new home they are building in their parent's honour. Although the homestead is still in its initial building phase, the young men hope their effort will continue making their parents proud.

Two brothers have built their parents a new homestead. Images: @spha305/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @spha305 shared snaps of the incredibly good work they just completed.

"We trying shame ekhaya from my father’s side, hope mom and dad are proud," he sincerely captioned the post.

Mzansi social media users were really happy to see the young men giving back to their hardworking parents. Check out some of the celebratory comments below:

@BIGMOUS53220019 said:

"A great job... indeed they're so proud."

@Iyzo8 said:

"This is brilliant bro."

@SKunene07 said:

"Anizami niyenza! This is beautiful congratulations Spha."

@thato_inama said:

"Could ya'll plant some grass? I just want to ensure that foundation doesn't erode away with the rainy season."

@unethicalz said:

"They are indeed really proud of you and your brother. You young men are really doing well and doing all you can to keep their legacy."

