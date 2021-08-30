Man Builds Luxury Dream House for His Special Mother: “I Appreciate You, Mom”

Snaps of a newly built home have social media buzzing

The builder of the two-storey residence is a grateful son who wanted to gift his mom a brand new luxury house

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the stellar pics

A local man is showing his mom all the love she deserves, building his No. 1 lady a fancy new home. Snaps of the building have since gone viral on social media and many people are commending the man for showing his parent such deep appreciation.

A local man is showing his mom appreciation, building her a brand new home. Images: @CHIEF_MN/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @CHIEF_MN is the man behind the life-long present. It seems the newly built home was also meant to commemorate Woman's Day.

"We are wrapping up Women’s Month in style, mom moved in her new house today. I built this house for you because I appreciate you MOM," he captioned the post.

The two-storey home features grand window panels and a balcony overlooking the tree canopy. In one snap, the young man's happy mom can even be seen holding her new house keys.

Mzansi took to the comments section, commending the man for showing his elderly mom appreciation while she was still alive. Many complimented him on his ability to save for the home build, wondering how they might be able to afford such a lovely place themselves one day.

@wedidnthaveprom said:

"This is what a MOTHER Deserves and much more. I prophesy doing this and much more for my MOTHER, she deserves the world."

@DrMashJustin said:

"I like this… would like to install one."

@Nkanyiso14

"I wish to move to Limpopo, I wanna understand their saving culture. What drives them. People from that province are smart and highly educated. Congratulations to Mom."

@ferdigabaotswe said:

"There's a quote that says "Unless a man loves like a mother, he is not capable of being a good husband," our mothers love us unconditionally and sacrificed so much for us to have a better tomorrow, for that we need to appreciate them, thanks for appreciating her & we are happy for her."

@ke_legare said:

"Beautiful home. I would really love to offer my interior design services, DM if interested."

@bongi_nyucks said:

"Gave her her flowers while she can still smell them... Well done, this is beautiful."

