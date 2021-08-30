Entrepreneur Gushes About Taking Care of His Mom After Father Dies: #ChesaMama

A local businessman has touched Mzansi after sharing how he provides for his mom and younger siblings

The young man immediately took up the role of breadwinner after his father died just 5 years back

Today, the young man is inspiring SA with his story of success and the selfless way he looks out for his family

A local businessman has touched hearts all over South Africa after sharing some stunning pics of his mom looking super happy. The savvy entrepreneur has made a success of his life despite losing his dad just 5 years back and once made the old man a promise to take care of the whole family.

This inspiring young man is looking out for his mom and younger siblings. Images: Theo Baloyi/LinkedIn

Today, Theo Baloyi can't help flexing about the smile he has brought to his mom's face. Heading to LinkedIn, he shared this inspiring message:

"5 years ago when my dad passed away, I made a promise to him that as long as I am still alive this woman (His wife) and my little sister will never suffer. I asked him to Rest In Peace and never worry. The glow on Mom says it all, Chesa Momma."

Local social media users were certainly impressed by the young man and his ability to step up and provide for the entire family.

Nathi Mahlanyana said:

"This may sound cliche, however, everything happens for a reason, my friend. Remember what was born 5 years ago when your dad passed? He had to crossover to pull the strings on the other side for you(bathu) to have the kind of experience and accolades that you're enduring right now. So walk your journey my friend, it has been taken care of from all spheres."

Josphat konnie said:

"Great work."

Julie Govender said:

"Well done ...in keeping your word to Dad and taking care of your Mum. Those who honour their parents will be blessed. I truly believe and live by that principle."

Martha Munsaka said:

"That's similar to what my lovely son Jack Munanga Munsaka said to me when my we lost his dad 7year+ ago."

Young woman, 22 gets job after struggling alone to look after her many siblings

In more inspirational family news, Briefly News previously reported that a young woman who's been supporting her big family has, with the help of one do-gooder, secured herself a well-paying job. The formerly unemployed 22-year old takes care of her 7 siblings and two children of her own.

Known simply as 'Mbali' the young girl began heading her household after her oldest sister, 25 began having drug abuse problems.

Her family lives in Dlamini, Soweto and Mbali has been battling cervical cancer and depression all while trying to take care of her many younger siblings.

After Twitter user, @tankiso_matanka shared the families devastating story online one generous advocate offered Mbali employment. The 22-year-old will now be working as an administrative assistant in the lawyer's office.

"I have told him that Mbali doesn't have any qualifications but he said he understands and is willing to train Mbali and give her a job," @tankiso_matanka captioned the inspirational post in part.

Social media users headed to the comments section and were certainly inspired by the family's change of fortune. Many commended @tankiso_matanka for taking such a firm position in helping the family secure a better future for themselves.

@Skyline29840122 said:

"Gob bless you man, may you and everyone who is helping out those in need be highly blessed and prosperous your work is commendable Viva kasi hero for President."

@PumeeM said:

"You are truly God sent."

@ngwanaMorena_ said:

"Look at God"

@konketso1 said:

"Keep winning."

