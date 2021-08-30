Winter Wonderland: Cape Town Couple Get Married As It Snows All Around Them

A Cape Town couple have mesmerized Mzansi after sharing snaps from their beautiful snow wedding

A cold front tore through many parts of the Western Cape this weekend causing the magical weather

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the beautiful wedding pics

A Cape Town couple has social media users in awe after heading online to share snaps from their snowy wedding day. The newlyweds were not expecting the snowstorm but certainly embraced the opportunity to say their 'I do's' in the magical weather.

This Cape Town couple celebrated a beautiful snow wedding. Image: Shandré Leigh Pelston/Facebook

The lovely couple, Shandre, 29, and Kurt Pelston, 37, tied the knot at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve on Saturday as a chilly cold front brought snow to many areas of the Western Cape, News 24 reports.

Speaking exclusively with the news outlet, Shandre says the couple got engaged in March and really wanted to do something different for their wedding.

"We got some inspiration from watching TV. We decided we would love to have a snow wedding, and the following weekend, we took a drive up to Ceres and found Matroosberg Nature Reserve. We immediately booked with them," the bride said.

Heading online, the bride also shared a beautiful picture from the big day. Check out some of the happy reactions to the post below:

Rushdiyah Lalkhen said:

"Congratulations this is so beautiful love."

Shaun Stemmert said:

"People should hire this photographer daaaamn."

Tania Wyngaard said:

"Congratulations to both of you. May you have many years of happiness together."

Amanda Daniels-Geysman said:

"You looked like a princess. Straight out of a movie. May the years ahead be filled with happiness and love."

Mzansi shares snaps of frozen landscapes

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa is firmly in the grip of Jack Frost as temperatures plummet causing icy weather and something seldom seen in South Africa - snow.

Storm Report SA posted snaps of snowy landscapes in Helga near Sutherland in the Western Cape.

Yster Cloete also shared snaps in the #ImStaying group on Facebook. She shared some spellbinding pics of Lakenvlei, Ceres. The pics look like they were taken in the Alps and not South Africa.

Social media users react to the snaps of snowy South Africa

Vuyelwa Vanqa:

"Are the mountains of Ceres the Boland mountains or Drakensberg mountains? Ceres shares the same attributes with those ones of a place where I originally come from- Mount Fletcher which is surrounded by the Drakensberg mountains where snowfall is not a tourist attraction but experience it every winter #BeautyOfNature."

Anam Amazizi Matshikiza:

"Stayed there for the last 3 yrs of my schooling years. Super cold."

Vuyo Daniel Alexander:

"Wow, this is beautiful I never knew it snows in South Africa like this "

Source: Briefly.co.za