Rami Chuene: Smash Afrika Gushes Over Grandmother of His Bundle of Joy

Smash Afrika has applauded the grandmother of his newborn baby Rami Chuene for being the best granny

The media personality said the veteran Isono actress sleeps with his little daughter and even performs for her

The 5FM presenter posted a cute snap of himself and little Kaya for the first time since her birth on Sunday, 29 August

Smash Afrika has praised her mother-in-law Rami Chuene for being a hands-on grandmother. The 5FM presenter and his wife, Kefiloe, welcomed their bundle of joy recently. Kaya was born on 4 July.

The TV presenter took to social media on Sunday, 29 July to post a snap of his daughter for the first time since she was born. The proud granny also took to Instagram to post a snap of herself with Kaya.

Smash Afrika gushed over the grandmother of his bundle of joy, Rami Chuene.

Taking to Instagram, Smash Afrika posted a cute snap of himself while carefully holding his little girl. He captioned the sweet post:

"You are witnessing God’s greatness at work. Welcome home Kaya Masa."

According to TshisaLIVE, Smash said the Isono actress has been awesome to them as a young couple and an awesome grandmother to Kaya. He added:

"They sleep together, they wake up together, she performs for her. It's so beautiful seeing the role she's playing in our lives."

Social media users and celebs took to Smash's comment section to congratulate him and his bae. Check out some of the comments below:

Simmy said:

"Congrats to you guys!"

Sidwell N wrote:

"Congratulations bro."

Bohang Moeko commented:

"Congrats brother!!"

Robin Thirdfloor said:

"Congratulations. I know you are going to make such a great dad. God bless you and your family.

Anele Zondo added:

"Wow. Gods Blessing to you and yours."

Rami Chuene pens sweet birthday message to first born daughter

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rami Chuene took to social media to share that it was her first born daughter's birthday on Tuesday, 23 February.

The Isono actress penned a sweet birthday message to her lookalike daughter. The star took to Twitter and shared a few cool snaps of herself and her daughter enjoying mother-daughter moments. She shared that she's proud of her beautiful daughter. The veteran actress captioned her post:

"A first born. A birthday girl. You’re simply amazing and I’m blessed to be your mom. Happy birthday my baby @KayFeeLow. I love you madly, completely and to infinity. I’m so proud of you. Let’s keep doing this life thing the best way we can. I love you! Balloons mami, balloons!"

