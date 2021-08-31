A lady who owns one of the fast-growing furniture businesses on the continent has revealed how it all started

According to the businesswoman, she found her creative voice by re-arranging things in someone else's house

She had arrived at a friend's place and thought things weren't arranged in order and went to work on her own

Mrs Olubunmi Ayobami Amao, the first daughter of an illustrious industrialist and Asiwaju of Ibadanland, Chief Bode Amao, has disclosed that her booming furniture business was propelled by the creativity skill she adapted in re-arranging things in somebody’s house.

Amao, who is currently the Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) made this known to Briefly News recently while speaking about her life before assuming the position in CBAAC.

Olubunmi, who was the former Special Adviser on Arts and Culture during late Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s administration, noted that the words of encouragement from one of her friends, Mrs. Rabiah Ajibade were inspirational to the extent that she formed a company, House of Furniture and Designs Ltd, which then became an enviable one.

“I did not even realise the creativity until I got to somebody’s house and saw that things were not arranged properly the way it should be and I tried to re-arrange things for them. So, I told them what to buy here, put here and all.

“One of my friends (Mrs. Rabiah Ajibade) now said Bunmi! This is not normal o. Don’t you think you have a gift for this thing that I kept saying that they are supposed to put this thing here and there.

“She said it is not normal. She was the one who made me to start it in England around 1979/1980. I started having interest and when people started saying come and help us arrange our house, I would say you have to give me money.

“But in actual fact, I never monetised it until I came to Nigeria. I was the one who established the Furniture arm of my Dad’s business before establishing mine.

“So, I finally went to Abuja to build a big factory because I had really been established here in Lagos. And thereafter, the late former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi appointed me as his Special Adviser on Tourism.” Amao stated.

Her furniture business, House of Furniture and Designs Ltd, is an outfit in which outstanding crafts spread to the households of rich and royalty, palaces, government offices with jaw-dropping architectural masterpieces.

