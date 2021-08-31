Haibo, Kabza De Small, and his bodyguards, accused of assaulting, a young man

Kabza De Small and his bodyguards has reportedly been accused of assaulting a young man in Johannesburg recently

The award-winning musician and his crew allegedly left the man bruised on his face following the alleged heavy beating

The Amapiano producer has not said anything about the alleged incident on all his social media platforms

Kabza De Small and his bodyguards allegedly assaulted and injured a young man recently. The Amapiano producer was accused of taking part in the assault by a Forex trader named Stylish Keys.

Stylish Keys took to social media and claimed that the award-winning musician and his crew left his friend bruised. The man also alleged that they damaged his expensive collection of perfume worth R7 000 each.

Kabza De Small and his bodyguards have been accused of assaulting a young man. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the man took to his Instagram Stories and threatened to avenge his friends assault before saying they'll open a case against Kabza.

"@Kabelomotha you've messed with the wrong people mfanaka (my boy), you'll get what's coming for you!! You think you're the only one that has money. Let's see my boy," said the man.

Kabza De Small and his crew have been accused of assaulting a young man. Image: @stylishkeys_, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The Umshove hitmaker has not responded to the man's claims. He has not posted anything on social media about the alleged assault.

Kabza De Small fuses Amapiano with Maskandi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small is busy in studio fusing new sounds with Amapiano. The music producer is working on a track that mixes Maskandi with Amapiano.

A video of the artist in studio jamming to a new song in which he merges Maskandi with Amapiano is doing the rounds on social media. Kabza can be seen bopping his head to the track while a friend hypes him up.

The clip of the famous artist in studio was shared on Twitter by @ReaDaSoul. Rea said Kabza is now making Maskandi Amapiano. Tweeps took to Rea's comment section and shared that a few other Amapiano artists are also making similar songs.

@peekay_molokz wrote:

"It must be noted that the founders of Amapiano (MFR Souls) did this first."

@ChiloaneLeago commented:

"Apparently that is a thing. De Mthuda calls it SkhandiYano."

