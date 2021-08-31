5 Unforgettable Goals Scored By Ronaldo For Man United In The Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo made a stunning return to Manchester United after over a decade away

The Portuguese created unforgettable memories at the Theatre of Dreams before his departure

This as he won the Champions League and three Premier League titles, in the process, racking up 15 goals in the red of United

The 36-year-old left unforgettable memories at the Theatre of Dreams before leaving as he won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

Ronaldo started winning trophies since he joined United from Sporting Lisbon including his first Ballon d'Or award in 2008.

Ronaldo started winning trophies since he joined United from Sporting Lisbon including his first Ballon d'Or award in 2008. Image: Etsuo Hara.

Source: UGC

CR7 has is the highest goalscorer in the Champions League's history with 135 goals with 15 of them in the colours of the Red Devils, UEFA, YouTube.

Here are the top five goals Ronaldo scored for Man United during his first spell

1. Man United 7-1 Roma (quarter-final second leg, 10/04/07)

A place in the semi-finals was up for grabs as the Premier league had to overturn 2-1 deficit in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Alex Ferguson had gone 3-0 up before Ronaldo scored the fourth with a shot from outside of the 18-yard area, as the Red Devils went on to win by 7-1 and 8-2 on aggregate.

2. Sporting CP 0-1 Manchester United (group stage, 19/09/07)

Scoring against your former team is always something special and that was what Ronaldo did to Sporting Lisbon when they visited Old Trafford.

The free-kick specialist delivered one of his tricks in his box to score an exquisite goal, giving the keeper no chance to make the save.

3. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (final, 21/05/08)

Man United and Chelsea and played in the finals and it was that season Ronaldo needed to win the trophy to become a strong candidate for the Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo's glancing header into Petre Cech's right-hand corner from a Wes Brown's cross was absolutely sublime. United went on to win on penalties after a 1-1 scoreline during regulation time.

4. Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United (semi-final second leg, 05/05/09)

Man United scored a textbook counter-attacking goal against the Gunners in the second leg semi-finals of the Champions League.

CR7 started the move from his own half to Jin-Sung Park who found Wayne Rooney running down the left, as the Englishman on his second touch cut the ball across to the Portuguese who sprinted nearly 70 yards to score the goal.

5. FC Porto 0-1 Manchester United (group stage, 19/09/07)

The Puskas award to given Ronaldo in its maiden edition as a result of his 30-yard strike against Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Ronaldo hit a thunderbolt as the ball flew past the goalkeeper and it was the only goal of the game that separated both sides.

Ronaldo's message to fans after officially completing Man United move

In related news, Briefly News previous reported that the long-awaited return of Ronaldo to Man United has finally been completed after a successful medical and documentation, Man United, Instagram.

And the who is currently in camp with the Portuguese national confirmed the move and was grateful to all the parties involved in his return to Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old posted a long message on his Instagram expressing his undying love for United, where it all started in his illustrious career.

