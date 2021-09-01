Hector Bellerin will be spending the rest of the 2021/22 season with La Liga side Real Betis after departing from the Emirates

The Spaniard, who has a year left on his Arsenal deal, did not appear once for The Gunners this season

His exit is marked by the arrival of Tahekiro Tomisayu, who moves to London from Bologna on a four-year deal

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has sealed a sensational loan move to Real Betis on transfer deadline day.

Bellerin, who has just a year left on his deal with the Gunners is understood to have undergone a medical in London on Tuesday, August 31, before completing his switch to the La Liga side.

Metro UK reports the Spaniard is now expected to fly to Seville in the coming hours to link up with his new side.

Arsenal have since announced the departure of the 26-year-old, with the club taking time to send him best wishes.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Hector the best of luck with Real Betis this season," a statement on the club's website said.

Betis, the club Bellerin's father supports had initially teased fans with the arrival of the defender on social media before eventually making the transfer official.

The Spain international has been a mainstay since he broke into Arsenal's first-team back in 2013, making over 230 appearances for the club across competitions.

During that period, he helped the north Londoners win three FA Cups and three community shields.

He was yet to feature for the Gunners since the start of the new season, missing all three opening fixtures of the Premier League.

Tahekiro joins Arsenal

Bellerin's departure from the Emirates was marked with the arrival of Bologna defender Tahekiro Tomiyasu.

Briefly News reported Tomiyasu can also play in the right-back despite primarily being a centre-half.

It is understood his versatility informed Arsenal's decision to part with £17million to secure his signature.The young Japan international joined the Gunners on a four-year deal.

