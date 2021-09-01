South Africans are looking inside themselves as they share what their flaws are via a viral social media post

Challenged by @SesiMotso, the beautiful woman says she is stubborn and short-tempered as she also asked her followers to share their flaws

Some comments are serious and some funny but one person who said she becomes foolish when she is in a relationship tops the bunch

South African social media users are flexing their flaws and they seem to humbly admit they have their own shortcomings. The online community was challenged by @SesiMotso on social media.

The beautiful woman admits that she is stubborn and that she is short-tempered. The Polokwane-based woman has asked her followers to share their weaknesses and some are seriously funny. Briefly News naturally went online to select a few reactions from the viral post.

Morwedi WaMmage said:

South Africans are sharing their flaws on social media. Image: @SesiMotso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@NomaguguSamke said:

“I don’t beg, I don’t mind being alone, I’m needy, I catch feelings way sooner, that’s why I’m single and my way or no way.”

@Zazah9731 said:

“I’m impatient, short-tempered and stubborn. I also think I am way smarter than the majority of people and find many people slow to act and think. I basically think I know it all. I think I am always right and most of the time I am.”

@Engeneer_Wealth said:

“I know someone like you, and I am the opposite of all that. It gets on all of my nerves. One can never get used to it. Just when you think you are, you realise you are not. So my question to you is, who you date you or would you live with someone like you?”

@MakhelwaneC said:

“I waste money on stupid things, like buying dog food even though I don't have a dog.”

@Enhleyeyeye said:

“I sugarcoat the wrong that's done by others and exaggerate the good they do, which in turn makes it easy for them to do as they please.”

@Villagekid_AMD said:

“I don't care whether 100 people say something is right, I will tell them it's wrong if it is and I will make sure I prove that.”

@Mhlengi_Sbo said:

“I have low self-esteem, I go all out to express my presence and end up compromising my values and what I stand for in a process, probably because I never had that tap on the shoulder saying... Hey, you great, you got this or even I'm proud of you.”

@CoraleeVilakaty said:

“Trust issues, I think I need counselling/therapy whatever, but I seriously need help.”

@Lelethu04 said:

“Once I am in a relationship I totally forget about myself and focus on the relationship and my partner, yes I become foolish like that.”

Source: Briefly.co.za