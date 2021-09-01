Former President Jacob Zuma's fundraising campaign to cover his legal fees seems to be picking up momentum

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has thanked Zuma's supporters for contributing towards his cause and has encouraged more donations

The foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi stated that money has been coming into Zuma's account but cannot say how much

JOHANNESBURG - Donations towards former President Jacob Zuma legal fees seems to be going well according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation. The foundation has thanked South Africans who have already made contributions towards the fundraising.

Spokesperson for the foundation Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE that the fundraising campaign, which kicked off last week, is going very well. However, Manyi stated that he is not at liberty to disclose exactly how much has been contributed to Zuma's account so far.

Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have been thanked for donating funds towards his legal fees. Image: Phil Cole

Source: Getty Images

Zuma is currently facing charges of multiple counts of fraud and corruption related to the arms deal procurement case.

In recent months, Zuma launched an application with the Constitutional Court to have his 15-month prison sentence overturned and has been represented by a team of lawyers led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, who does not come cheap.

The foundation thanked Zuma's loyal supporters for helping Zuma cover his extensive fees. The foundation also encouraged Zuma's avid supporters to continue donating, stating that every single amount contributed counts and no amount is too small, according to The South African.

