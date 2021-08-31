Jacob Zuma Foundation Clears the Air About Donations Towards Legal Fees

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has come out to explain that the money being donated towards former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees will go directly to him

The foundation has also clarified the bank account that is receiving the donations belongs to Zuma and not the foundation

According to the foundation, Zuma is struggling to pay his legal fees despite receiving a hefty monthly salary

Former President Jacob Zuma's foundation says all money donated towards his legal fees will be paid to Zuma directly. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The foundation stated that the Capitec Bank account provided for the donations belongs to Zuma and not the foundation. The foundation also stated in a statement published on their official Twitter account that the fundraising campaign for Zuma's legal fees is supported by Zuma himself.

The foundation's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi explained that although Zuma gets a salary every month, his legal fees are quite steep. Manyi also added that Zuma needs highly skilled attorneys who are quite expensive.

According to the Daily Maverick, the current role of the Jacob Zuma Foundation is to look out for the interest of Zuma despite the foundation being registered as a public benefit organisation.

On the basis of this registration, the activities of the Jacob Zuma Foundation are supposed to be in the public interest. According to the publication, the foundation has not hosted public interest events or activities since January 2015.

