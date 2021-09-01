Bafana Bafana are set to play in the World Cup qualifiers and Siyanda Xulu has some serious goals for the squad

Coach Hugo Broos has told the press that expectations shouldn't be too high and not qualifying is a possibility

Xulu on the other hand wants the squad to challenge and compete so they can qualify for the major tournaments

Despite the fact that Bafana Bafana is in the midst of a rebuilding phase, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup next year remains a top priority. As they prepare for the two qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Ghana on Monday, defender Siyanda Xulu believes this.

While coach Hugo Broos has previously stated that South Africans should not expect much from the team because the majority of the players are new, Xulu insists that they intend to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023.

Siyanda Xulu has set some goals for Bafana Bafana and wants to qualify for the World Cup. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana will play Zimbabwe at National Sports Stadium on Friday at 3 p.m., and Xulu expects a tough match against them according to SowetanLIVE.

"Hopefully, things will work our way because we are trying to form a very strong group that will try and compete,” said Xulu.

The defender also discusses his time working with Broos, claiming that he is a player who expects discipline from his teammates.

So far, the squad has had four rounds of Covid-19 tests for every single member present in the bubble (players and staff), and the results yield only good news according to SuperSport.

On Wednesday afternoon, the squad will fly to Harare, Zimbabwe. On Friday, they play Zimbabwe before returning to South Africa on Saturday. Expectations are not too high for Bafana Bafana but deep down, most South Africans will be hoping for success.

Ronwen Williams speaks in exclusive about being Bafana Bafana captain

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana is evolving with coach Hugo Broos opting to have a much younger squad. Broos has said before that he's all about development and this is why he's decided to name the youth when it comes to the national team.

An interesting thing to note is that Broos has named SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams as the captain. The 29-year-old spoke about what he feels is expected of him in the role and what his goals are.

Itumeleng Khune held the position of being the number one goalkeeper for South Africa but it seems as though Williams has done a good job of displacing him. In exclusive comments to Briefly News, Williams spoke about his new journey.

