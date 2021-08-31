Exclusive: Ronwen Williams Speaks About Being Named Bafana Bafana Captain

Ronwen Williams is working extra hard to make a name for himself in the Bafana Bafana squad. Having been selected as the captain, he's got some huge shoes to fill. In exclusive comments obtained by Briefly News, Williams spoke about his new challenge in the squad.

Bafana Bafana is evolving with coach Hugo Broos opting to have a much younger squad. Broos has said before that he's all about development and this is why he's decided to name the youth when it comes to the national team.

An interesting thing to note is that Broos has named SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams as the captain. The 29-year-old spoke about what he feels is expected of him in the role and what his goals are.

Itumeleng Khune held the position of being the number one goalkeeper for South Africa but it seems as though Williams has done a good job of displacing him. In exclusive comments to Briefly News, Williams spoke about his new journey.

"You need to be the one leading always and setting a good example on and off the pitch. I think I've got those qualities and to encourages the players when our backs are against the wall," he said.

On qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022

Hugo Broos said that fans shouldn't expect them to qualify but Williams is determined to make sure that they prove him wrong.

"That's why we all play, to challenge ourselves. No player plays to lose. We don't go in with the negative mentality at all. We want to fight," said Williams.

It looks like Williams is ready for the challenge of being captain and is focused on staying positive ahead of the difficult World Cup qualifiers.

Percy Tau moves from Brighton to play regular football

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that when Percy Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion, it was thought that we would have another South African playing in the big leagues once again.

Unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way and the 27-year-old star had to make a quick decision about his career.

Percy Tau made headlines when he decided to join Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly and many questioned if the decision was the right one. Tau has now opened up about why he joined the Egyptian giants and shared that he simply just wants to play football.

