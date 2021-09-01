A potential coronavirus variant named C.1.2 has been detected in all nine provinces by South African researchers

The lineage is said to have similar characteristics as other known variants but does not yet meet the classification requirements

South African researchers first discovered the C.1.2 lineage in May but only reported it two months after discovery

JOHANNESBURG - South African researchers have identified a coronavirus lineage they named C.1.2. The lineage has reportedly been detected in all provinces.

Not much is known about the lineage yet and as a result, the World Health Organisation cannot declare C.1.2 a variant, however, it has the potential of becoming a variant like the Delta variant, according to a report by MoneyWeb.

Researchers say that the new C.1.2 lineage cannot yet be classified as Covid-19 variant because little is known about it. Image: Getty Images

According to researchers, C.1.2 shares similar characteristics as previously known variants such as Delta, Lamba and Beta, however, at this current moment, it is not known how transmissible it is.

While C.1.2 has been detected in all provinces, researchers found that it appears in low frequencies and has various other mutations of its own.

C.1.2 was detected in May 2021

While the C.1.2 lineage was reported to the WHO and the Department of Health in July, researchers first detected it in May this year. Researchers delayed reporting because virus mutations are common and have a tendency of disappearing.

Researchers opted to spend two months after discovery to first monitor C.1.2 before reporting on the discovery.

Experts say C.1.2 will not affect vaccine efficacy

C.1.2 is reportedly unlikely to stop current Covid-19 vaccines from preventing severe infections or death. The news comes from scientists working at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD reportedly held a media briefing on Thursday evening to ensure members of the public that they are keeping a close eye on C.1.2.

The NICD, according to TimesLIVE, revealed that there was cause to believe that the new variant will derange the efficacy of both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. These are the two Covid-19 vaccines that are being administered in South Africa.

