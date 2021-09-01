Kind Stranger Gives Lady Moola on Spring Day To Spoil Herself, Mzansi Impressed

One Mzansi woman smiled all the way to some pampering after a kind stranger gifted her R500 to spoil herself on Spring Day

The lucky lady happily took to social media to share a young photo dump documenting the unexpected occurrence and its fruits

The random act of kindness sat well with other social networking users, who gushed at the pics and welcomed the unexpected gesture

A kind stranger took it upon himself to surprise a lady by sending her an eWallet of R500 to spoil herself on Spring Day.

The lucky lady, whose handle on Twitter is @Xole_25, happily took to social media to share a young photo dump documenting the unexpected occurrence and the results it yielded.

A kind stranger took it upon himself to surprise a lady by sending her an eWallet of R500 to spoil herself on Spring Day. Image: @Xole_25/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"1st September photo dump."

The series of photos captures everything from the faceless stranger's DM (direct message) with the kind offer to a lovely bouquet and a cup of coffee the woman treated herself to.

The random act of kindness sat well with other social networking users, who gushed at the pics and welcomed the unexpected gesture.

@tillytiny10 said:

"This is beautiful, enjoy."

@Neliswa_Nelli offered:

"This is yhoo."

@Matema_ wrote:

"We're not even 24 hours into September and you've already won the month."

@TsgMandy

"I like men of action."

@Nomvula17253871 penned:

"Awwwww this is beautiful, enjoy your day."

Source: Briefly.co.za