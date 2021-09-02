Man Shows Off Romantic Birthday Spoils from Bae: “She’s My Kinda Girl”

A local man is the talk of Mzansi after sharing snaps of the super cute pre-birthday spoils his lady just prepared

The special gift certainly came as a surprise as the young man's birthday was still a few days away

Mzansi took to the comments section with many people taking the opportunity to remind the birthday boy what a wonderful lady he has

A local man has social media buzzing after heading online to share some of the pre-birthday spoils he just received from his special lady. The lucky fella will be celebrating his 30th birthday soon and it seems bae had prepared a romantic evening filled with candles and rose petals.

A local man is showing off his pre-birthday spoils. He really has one super special lady.

Source: Twitter

, @ThandoOmuhle8 shared the super touching post.

"Not me coming home to rose petals & 30 candle lights. My birthday is only on Friday," he sweetly captioned the tweet.

His lady cutely shaped the candles and roses into the number '30'. The pretty design lay on the couple's bedroom floor and one can only imagine that some super lovey-dovey activity went down that night.

Mzansi took to the comments section to wish the young man a happy birthday. Many remarked that the fella really was lucky to have such a thoughtful lady.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Siren_Supreme said:

"I’m definitely here for this. She’s my kinda girl."

@Ami__le said:

"Happy birthday in advance."

@_DJMosh said:

"Hehe, I’m sure you had a great night bro! Early birthday celebrations."

@iamGiftedStill said:

"I’m lost for words."

@MarcusPapiah1 said:

"Embrace it bra."

