Tino Chinyani let all his emotions out on his honey's birthday, letting the world know how much he appreciates Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema’s existence

Sharing some hawt snaps of him and Simz, Tino highlighted all the incredible things that make Simz the amazing woman she is

Fans felt the heat from the snaps Tino posted and took to the comment section to wish Simz a happy birthday

South African based model, actor and television personality Tino Chinyani never misses a moment to hype up his bae on social media. Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema is one lucky lady.

Tino Chinyani took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message to his partner, singer and actress Simphiwe Ngema. Image: @tino_chinyani

Taking to social media, Tino posted a few sensual pictures of himself and Simz in celebration of her birthday. If there is one person who is eternally grateful for Simz’s existence, it’s Tino.

In the lengthy loved-up post, Tino expressed his feels, letting the world know what a phenomenal woman Simz is, reported ZAlebs.

“Today a Queen was born. Words can’t even begin to describe how grateful I am for all that you are; a loving & caring mother, a true friend, a solid support system & an inspiration to many,” Tino wrote.

Tino posted:

Seeing Tino’s feels filled post, fans took to the comment section to wish Simz a happy birthday and to comment on the heat these snaps are serving.

@lisap1789 just loves Tino and Simz together:

“❤️ Happy birthday to your beautiful queen... love you guys ❤️”

@Jemmynaomi commented:

“Happy birthday Mia Tiyani ❤️"

@sheesibanda wished Simz:

“Happy birthday Queen ❤️”

@ntandoh_sneh_ said:

“❤️ Happy birthday to her ❤️”

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani celebrate their baby boy's 1st birthday

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's cute son, Tiyani, celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, 23 June. The proud parents took to social media to celebrate their bundle of joy's special day.

Simz Ngema took to Instagram and shared a cute family snap with her little man and her baby daddy. The stunning actress captioned the post:

"Here's to the best year of my life. Happy 1st birthday Bhuka."

Simz's peers in the entertainment industry took to her comment section to help her with her son a fabulous day. Check out some of their comments below:

Ntando Duma said:

"Happy birthday to my bhuka."

Phindile Gwala wrote:

"Happy birthday my husband."

Singer Cici commented:

"Happy birthday handsome."

