South Africa’s talents come to the fore in an entertaining video via social media where it shows a local version of the Fast & Furious film

The movie features famous actors such as Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, who are joined by a local guy who speaks fluent Tswana

Shared by @Ditabe_, the award-winning film has English subtitles and it's seriously entertaining on Twitter, receiving reviews from as far as Kenya

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A South African version of the famous blockbuster film, Fast & Furious, is going viral on social media channels. Posted by @Ditabe_ on Twitter, the short film is well-edited and it’s seriously keeping locals entertained.

In the film, there are English subtitles as the movie is packed with action and the scenes are well-directed. It also features the same leading actors, Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

At the same time, the film also boasts police and cars armoured cars identified with the award winner - its displays scenes that were set along the highway. However, what is hilarious is the fact that the local Tswana guy lashes out at American police for their brutality.

After uttering that line, the funny guy also apologises to Diesel because he is also from the United States.

A video of a local Fast & Furious is a hit on social media channels. Image: @Ditabe_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@NickKattz said:

“The way I watched it so seriously you’d think that I know how to speak Zulu. Lots of love from Kenya.”

@Mkhahini03 said:

“This one is Mzansi 4 sho.”

@UltimatSparrow said:

“Not even Mzansi 4 sho, do you remember SABC 1 ya mampela.”

@Antoniothe1st said:

“This is the funniest sh*t on the internet today. Cass always catch strays.”

@Kabelo said:

“Your country doesn't deserve the internet at all, never.”

@SamiiSthandwa said:

“Haii wena you need to try Herbalife.”

@RaiMatope said:

“I’m screaming in the office.”

@Ramaklipa said:

“I don't understand native languages but this is as brilliant as it is hilarious.”

Hebanna: Little boy sings and wows internet in a hilarious video, goes viral

In another funny story, Briefly News reported that one young boy is a thriller on social media for his singing skills. The boy is seen in a video clip that is going viral on social media where he is enjoying a hip hop song.

The video was posted on Twitter by @KulaniCool and his social media followers are seriously thrilled by the young boy’s passion. In the clip, the kids are in a car and enjoying their favourite tune with their sister.

Judging from the clip, it seems the young man and his siblings are based in the United States and they are internet sensations. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions and brings this hilarious story.

Source: Briefly.co.za