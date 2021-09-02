Gavin Hunt Opens Up About His Stint at Kaizer Chiefs: "There Was No Chance"

Gavin Hunt didn't have the best of times at Kaizer Chiefs and is finally opening up about what really happened at the club

Hunt had a mandate to meet but found it difficult as the season went on, he was meant to finish sixth in the DStv Premiership

When that didn't happen and they lost in the CAF Champions League, Hunt was sacked by the Soweto giants

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has finally spoken up about what happened at the club and what led to his ultimate sacking. The now Chippa United coach had some very tough goals to meet and he felt that some of them might've been a little unrealistic.

Hunt's final game as Kaizer Chiefs coach was against Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership last season, however, the Chippa United head coach confirmed he was dismissed before that game.

Gavin Hunt got candid about his time at Kaizer Chiefs and the mandate he was given. Image: @FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

Gavin Hunt claims he was fired after Kaizer Chiefs lost 3-0 to Simba SC in the CAF Champions League round quarter-final away game in Tanzania as per a report by The South African.

“The sacking pretty much came after the 3-0 loss to Simba but we went through. If it was the other way around people would have been over the moon. When they pulled the plug I was obviously hugely disappointed," said Hunt to the OnTheWhistle podcast.

Hunt's mandate with Kaizer Chiefs was hard to meet

Hunt was told to finish sixth in the league and get into the next round of the Champions League. Feeling that the league was already lost, he wanted to focus on the CAF competition instead.

"We couldn’t go on two fronts. We were travelling, coming back and playing. We couldn’t, there was no chance," said the current Chippa United manager.

Gavin Hunt signs Rodney Ramagalela for Chippa United

Briefly News previously reported that Gavin Hunt was recently appointed as the Chippa United head coach and is making an effort to rectify the problems in the squad. Going for experience rather than gambling, Hunt has signed veteran striker Rodney Ramagalela.

Ramagalela has departed from Black Leopards, who were relegated last season. He captained Lidoda Duvha in the 2020/21 season and was one of the team's standout performers despite a poor season for the Thohoyandou-based side, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

However, after being relegated to the GladAfrica Championship, he was declared surplus to requirements and placed up for sale as the squad attempts to rebuild according to Soccer Laduma.

Source: Briefly.co.za