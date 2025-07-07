A content creator filmed himself picking up actual frost from a wooden railing in a public dining area

The viral video showed him in full winter gear with steam coming from his mouth as he spoke, highlighting just how cold temperatures have dropped

Social media users were shocked by the frost footage, with many initially thinking it was paint or powder rather than actual ice

A young man showed his followers just how cold it is in Pretoria. Images: @rubenuitenweerde

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator has gone viral after complaining about the country's freezing winter temperatures in a video that perfectly captures how cold it's become this season.

Travel vlogger @rubenuitenweerde shared the clip on the 5 of July with the caption:

"Siff my bru", showing himself bundled up in winter gear at what appears to be a public dining area.

In the video, he can be seen wearing a warm jacket and cap while walking towards a wooden structure. Steam is visible coming from his mouth as he speaks, showing just how cold the air has become. He then slides his hand along a wooden railing and picks up what looks like frost, saying:

"My bru, this is highly unconstitutional. This is not... this is not the South Africa cupcake wants for us."

The sight of him collecting actual frost from outdoor furniture shocked viewers, with many people not expecting to see ice formation in South Africa. His hands appeared pink from the cold, and the amount of frost he gathered showed just how severe the temperature drop had been in certain areas of the country.

A man from Pretoria shared a video showing ice forming on a wooden gate. Images: @rubenuitenweerde

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to freezing conditions

The video went viral with over 3,000 reactions as South Africans shared their own experiences of the unusually cold winter. Many viewers were genuinely surprised to see frost being collected from outdoor surfaces.

@Nilayanmoodley wrote:

"Absolutely freezing out here bro ❄️🥶"

@Saadz_07 commented:

"I THOUGHT IT WAS PAINT."

@Richard.gathercole joked:

"Ouchy.... That's not just cold now... That's abuse, where do I file a complaint. The system is probably offline again. Load shedding, the heater is not on. I can really go on 😂😂😂"

@Michellehellyea added:

"It was crazy and soooo cold!"

@Vhugalaravhurabc said:

"Cupcake does not approve of this weather."

@Nate_wa_sbu questioned:

"But why are you touching it with bare hands😭😭😭"

Understanding South Africa's changing climate

According to the Climate Change Knowledge Portal, South Africa has both subtropical and temperate climate conditions influenced by coastal areas and interior plateaus. The country experiences average temperatures ranging from 15°C to 36°C in summer and -2°C to 26°C in winter, with a mean annual temperature of 17.5°C.

The country's climate varies dramatically across regions, from desert conditions in the northwest to subtropical conditions in the northeast. The Western Cape receives most of its rainfall during winter months from June to August, whilst the rest of the country gets summer rainfall from December to February.

South Africa sits within what's considered a 'drought belt' and is the fifth most water-scarce country in sub-Saharan Africa. The country is highly vulnerable to climate change due to its dependence on rain-fed agriculture and natural resources, with high evaporation rates and limited permanent surface water making weather patterns particularly important.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Source: Briefly News