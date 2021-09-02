Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he will approach President Cyril Ramaphosa to move the province to Alert Level 2

Winde says there is evidence that the coronavirus third wave has passed its season in the Western Cape

Winde says moving to Alert Level 2 will help the province tackle the unemployment rate because jobs will be created when industries are allowed to operate

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced on 1 September that the Western Cape has officially moved past the coronavirus third wave, as a result, he wants the province to be moved to Lockdown Alert Level 2.

Winde made his announcement based on data collected by the province that indicates that there is a decrease in infections, hospitalisations as well as Covid-19 related deaths, according to The South African. He says this data shows that the third wave has passed.

Premier Alan Winde says it's time for the Western Cape to move to Alert Level 2 because the third wave in the province has ended. Images: Rodger Bosch & ER Lombard

Winde explained that since the evidence clearly indicated that the Western Cape is in the regard to the third wave, he would be approaching President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to consider moving the province to Alert Level 2, according to News24.

He wants alcohol to be sold on weekends, curfew to be extended and the limitation on the number of people allowed to be at gatherings increased.

The Western Cape to focus on bringing down the unemployment rate

Winde says with the third wave behind the Western Cape, it was time for the province to focus efforts on the high unemployment rate.

He stated the Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa, however, Winde says it is too high for the standards of the province and there are still people losing their jobs.

Moving to Alert Level 2, Winde says, will help the province create jobs, especially in hospitality and tourism industry.

Covid19: Phaahla says vaccination proof in public may be needed in future

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla revealed that a limit may be put on public amenities for members of the public who have not been vaccinated. Phaahla confirmed that a solid decision has not yet been taken, however, discussions are ongoing.

Government is also discussing whether they will enforce mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19. Phaahla was quoted saying that he was 'quite certain' that there will be a time in future where unvaccinated people will not have access to public amenities without proof that they have received the vaccination.

The minister was addressing the National Council of Provinces earlier this week when he spoke about mandatory vaccination. He explained that the discussion about the proof of vaccines to enter public spaces is being considered on a number of government levels.

Source: Briefly.co.za