Local Lady Turns Home Into Lesson Centre for Kids, Realises Many Can’t Read

A young woman, Kangyang Deborah Gana, is using her limited resources to take care of the needs of many in her community.

She converted her house into a school for kids even though people kept asking her why she was taking up an activity that is meant for the government.

The woman said they couldn't wait for the government. Photo source: @bellanaija

Source: UGC

They couldn't read or write

Bella Naija reports that Deborah took the decision to convert her home into a tutorial centre when she realised that many teens in her neighbourhood could not read and write.

The woman’s home now serves as a place where more than 180 kids come to learn. The woman’s work has now attracted around 10 people who also volunteer to help the initiative.

We can't wait for the government

She said:

“When we got here, I wanted to teach the children bible on Sundays, but I realised a bigger problem. The children couldn’t read at all.”

Deborah added that the situation is so bad that some of the students cannot read. She stated that they could you afford to wait for the government.

Watch the full video below:

kutymador said:

"God bless her and everyone involved."

miike.berry said:

"God bless her."

