Covid19: No Vaccine, No Alcohol, Says City of Tshwane Mayor

City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams is joining other government officials who are finding unique ways to get people vaccinated

South Africa has only administered over 12 million vaccines to date and low turnout at vaccination sites is concerning

Williams says the government might have to make proof of vaccination a requirement before individuals can buy alcohol

PRETORIA - With a continued low turnout at various vaccination centres in the Gauteng province, Mayor Randall Williams is desperately trying to find ways to encourage people to get the coronavirus jab.

Williams says the likelihood of Gauteng reach its targets is quite low because people are not going out in their numbers to get the jab, according to eNCA.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says you might not be able to buy alcohol before getting vaccinated in future. Images: Brenton Geach & Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Williams finds the low turnout very concerning because sporting events will soon be opening up and not enough people are vaccinated. He added that people might need to present proof of vaccination before being allowed to enter sporting venues.

Williams explains that it might need to get to the point where the Covid-19 vaccine will become a requirement to purchase alcohol to boost the numbers of people getting the jab, according to a report by iAfrica.

"I would even go as far as to say if people want to buy alcohol they must come show their vaccination certificate, otherwise they must just stay without alcohol,” Williams said.

You might be able to get vaccinated at a nightclub in the Western Cape

Since coronavirus vaccination for all adults opened up on Friday, 20 August, health officials have come up with different and creative ideas to get young people vaccinated in their numbers.

Young people in Western Cape might soon be able to get their coronavirus jab at a nightclub, according to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo of the Western Cape.

"I'm not joking when I say I will go to the clubs, Long Street and find you and bring the jab if need be," said Mbombo.

According to a report by OFM, Mbombo is calling the initiative ‘a jab before you jol’ that will give young South Africans the opportunity to get their Covid-19 vaccine before getting entering nightclubs in the province.

12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in South Africa so far.

70 per cent herd immunity to be achieved in SA by 31 December, says David Mabuza

Briefly News previously reported that the majority of South Africans are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the time the end of the year rolls around.

In terms of a percentage, Deputy President David Mabuza said the expectation is that 70 per cent of the population – which translates to 40 million of 59 million South Africans – would have received their Covid jabs.

With a general lack of widespread acceptance to vaccinate by South Africans, Mabuza said the increase in mobile vaccination sites and door-to-door campaigns was bearing fruits, News24 reported.

