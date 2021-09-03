Cristiano Ronaldo will wear his iconic jersey number 7 on his return to Manchester United this season

Edinson Cavani has agreed to honour Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United fans are now looking forward to see the Portuguese on the pitch

Ronaldo while reacting to Edinson Cavani's gesture, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stated clearly that he is happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed appreciation to Edinson Cavani following his decision to forfeit the jersey number 7 shirt for him at Manchester United.

Fans of Premier League side Manchester United are still celebrating the return of Cristiano Ronaldo who left Juventus after spending three years in the Italian Serie A.

The Portugal international actually made his name at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson before he decided to join Real Madrid where he won five Ballon d'Or awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani in action on the pitch. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN

Source: UGC

In every football team, jersey number 10 and 7 are known to be special and players of high profiles always wear these two shirts.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Eric Cantona and David Beckham were known with these two shirts during their active playing time.

Cristiano Ronaldo also inherited the jersey number 7 at Manchester United and went on to wear it at Real Madrid and Juventus and he has also been using the number in the national team.

What did Edinson Cavani do?

According to the report on Mirror and national news, Edinson Cavani agreed to leave the jersey number 7 for Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese was very happy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction

“I was not sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture.”

Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez rocks £78,000 worth of jewellery

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Georgina Rodriguez was spotted wearing diamonds worth £78,000 to a show at Venice Film Festival before her partner Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goals for Portugal.

From her four rings to her necklace as well as earrings all made by Giardini Segreti in total is slightly above what Ronaldo will be earning daily at Man United.

The 27-year-old is understood to have a jewellery collection worth over £2.6million and more will be added on the day Ronaldo decides to finally tie the knot with her sweetheart.

Ronaldo proposed with an engagement ring estimated to be worth around £615,000 last year September but the date for their wedding is yet to be fixed.

The couple and their five children will now be planning to move to the city of Manchester after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the club of his youth, Man United.

Source: Briefly.co.za