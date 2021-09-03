A beautiful South African woman is attracting all the right attention from many guys after posting a great photo of herself cooking at home

The woman seems to be based in KwaZulu-Natal and says she is ready to call someone ‘Baba’, suggesting a call to the guys to send cows for lobola

Lungelo Mpangase is a stunner and is receiving all the compliments from her male counterparts in the social media space

South African men are now talking about their readiness to get married as they react to a stunning lady’s picture on social media. The beautiful woman posted a mind-blowing snap while busy with her chores.

Lungelo Mpangase is seen busy with her mother in a rondavel and the image suggests she is based in KwaZulu-Natal. The lady’s caption makes it seem like she is ready to tie the knot and tell her groom that the "food is ready Baba”.

The post reads:

@BlackSH4577 said:

“Be careful about what you wish for... Most men out here are mentally and emotionally broken, they intend to exercise their pain on they woman... just saying nje our country needs love more than anything.”

@MashishiSekini said:

“Shouldn't be exclusively for a man. Why not your kids, parents etc? Don't give the men the impression that you exist to please them.”

@leratoAshler said:

“Does it have to be a man man, oooor? Asking for a friend.”

@Dalukthula said:

“uNdlovukazi usekhulumile madoda. Noma yini akushoyo kuyikho. Inkulumo sengiyanyisonga. Ibandla selingakhululeka.”

@lebzit said:

“Hi, I'm someone's son and waiting for you to come home.”

@Lutha_ZA said:

“You such beautiful African lady, may God bless you with an equally beautiful man in the mind.”

@Mopheme33 said:

“Are you sure you single???”

@Foolstop said:

“That time my other name is Baba.”

@MnikaziWayo said:

“You are well waiting Ndlovukazi, yazi umise okwe Days of Our Lives.”

@Soulbrother said:

“Wena I wanna buy you a Bentley yaz... mara I don't know why.”

Source: Briefly.co.za