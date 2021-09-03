PSL Referee Akhona Makalima Ecstatic After Being Picked for Women's World Cup

PSL referee Akhona Malima is super proud to have made it to the final selection in the FIFA Women's World Cup

The gifted referee has been killing it in the PSL and now the world will get to see her talent at the World Cup in 2023

Speaking on her experience as a female ref, Akhona says that the players always show her respect on the pitch

When she found that she was one of the 55 referees chosen for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, Premier Soccer League referee Akhona "SheRef" Makalima celebrated on the bed like a small child.

Makalima is one of the referees from whom a final selection for the event, which will be held jointly by Australia and New Zealand, will be made.

“I jumped on the bed when I found out that I was shortlisted to officiate at the next Fifa Women’s World Cup,” said Makalima to SAfm earlier in the week.

“I had a chance in 2019 to officiate at the Women’s World Cup in France. But I chose an opportunity that was presented to me to take part in a Global Sport Mentorship program in the US," she continued.

She also stated that she has never been disrespected by players and that they treat her equally to their male counterparts according to The Citizen.

"I’ve never been made to feel unwelcome on the field. But there was one player who verbally abused me after I gave him a red card in Cape Town. I told him he must never do that again," said Makalima.

She also touched on what her most difficult game to officiate was and said that it was Golden Arrows vs Cape Town City.

"It was very physical and they were running very hard, they ran the whole game. I thought I’m being tested here, but I also took it as a challenge," she said.

Zanele Nhlapho speaks about hopes for the season

In other news about women killing it in sports, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns has just dropped their new interesting kit inspired by African designs. Ahead of the drop, women's team player Zanele Nhlapo decided to speak about what her hopes are for the upcoming season.

Nhlapo has worked really hard to make it in the football industry and it's a space that hasn't always been particularly kind to women. When asked about what makes her special, she answered that she's unique.

"I have a strong character on and off the pitch. I’m humble. I’m disciplined. I work hard on my physique, technique, game intelligence but more importantly on my mindset," she said.

Source: Briefly.co.za